CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Price Up 27.7% This Week

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market cap of $338,641.33 and approximately $7.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00039679 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003252 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000109 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002501 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CVCC is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

Buying and Selling CryptoVerificationCoin

