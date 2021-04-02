Crypto Village Accelerator Price Down 58.7% Over Last 7 Days (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded up 24.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 58.7% against the US dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be purchased for about $0.0334 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $71,371.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Village Accelerator alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00051140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,365.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.66 or 0.00647725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00069346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028176 BTC.

About Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) is a token. Its launch date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,863,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Village Accelerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Village Accelerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.