Credit Suisse Group Raises 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $202.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $197.00 to $202.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM opened at $192.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $196.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.26. The company has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 10,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 24,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $2,371,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.