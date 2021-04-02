Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Down 3.6%

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)’s share price traded down 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.59. 12,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,613,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CS. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after buying an additional 687,344 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.