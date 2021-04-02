Credit Suisse AG Purchases 6,986 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,914,000 after acquiring an additional 192,427 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Acushnet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Acushnet during the third quarter valued at about $7,060,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Acushnet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

NYSE GOLF opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.83. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.39.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

