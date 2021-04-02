Credit Suisse AG Has $1.79 Million Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,581 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGS. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $12,063,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in B&G Foods by 569.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 313,801 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in B&G Foods by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,199,000 after acquiring an additional 298,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,590,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,948,000 after acquiring an additional 159,661 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 381,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after acquiring an additional 159,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BGS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday. Stephens started coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

B&G Foods stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 115.85%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

