Craig Hallum Reaffirms Hold Rating for GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

Craig Hallum restated their hold rating on shares of GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.40.

GAN opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83. GAN has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.21). GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GAN will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,681.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the 4th quarter worth $17,081,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GAN by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,156,000 after purchasing an additional 772,503 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in GAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,182,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of GAN by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 921,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,678,000 after buying an additional 393,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 628,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

