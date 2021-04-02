CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Short Interest Down 22.0% in March

CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PMTS traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.75. 10,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,463. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.64 million, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.29. CPI Card Group has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.79. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.03%.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

