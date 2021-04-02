Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Upgraded to Buy at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Compass Point currently has $43.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.67.

Get Cowen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $36.11 on Monday. Cowen has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $512.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.07 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cowen will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

In other Cowen news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $559,580.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 226,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,049,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cowen by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,408 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cowen by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,709,000 after acquiring an additional 426,021 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cowen by 111.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 294,997 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter worth $13,668,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cowen by 60.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 170,767 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.