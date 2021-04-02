Costamare Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

NYSE:CMRE traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 394,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.81 and a beta of 1.85. Costamare has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $119.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.87 million. Costamare had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Costamare will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.