Corsair Capital Management L.P. Sells 695 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.6% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $123.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

