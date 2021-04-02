Contrasting Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) and Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) and Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Glanbia has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renault has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Glanbia and Renault’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glanbia N/A N/A N/A Renault N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Glanbia and Renault, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glanbia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Renault 2 8 5 0 2.20

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Glanbia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Renault shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Glanbia and Renault’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glanbia $4.34 billion 0.92 $201.82 million $4.93 13.87 Renault $62.21 billion 0.21 -$157.92 million ($0.12) -74.75

Glanbia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Renault. Renault is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glanbia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Glanbia beats Renault on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels. The Glanbia Nutritionals segment engages in the manufacture and sale of cheese, dairy and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients, and vitamin and mineral premixes. The Glanbia Ireland segment produces and sells a range of value added dairy ingredients and consumer products. This segment also sells animal nutrition and fertilizer products; and operates a chain of agricultural retail outlets in Ireland. The company also engages in the financing, research and development, property and land dealing, receivables management, management, property leasing, business service, and weight management solutions businesses. It provides its products under the Optimum Nutrition, SlimFast, BSN, Isopure, Nutramino, ABB, think!, Amazing Grass, and Body & Fit brands. The company has operations in North America, Europe, and internationally. Glanbia plc was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands. The company also sells powertrains and used vehicles, as well as spare parts; and provides various services, including sales financing, rental, maintenance, and service contracts. In addition, it offers finance for the purchase on inventories of new and used vehicles, and replacement parts; designs, produces, and sells converted vehicles; provides Renault EASY CONNECT for Fleet, a connected service for business users; and produces driving aids, such as steering-wheel mounted accelerators and brakes, multifunction remote control units to operate indicators, lights and horns, pedal transfers, etc., as well as manual or electric swivel seats. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

