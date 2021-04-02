ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital upgraded ContextLogic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.25.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,757 shares in the company, valued at $623,389.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 5,373,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $105,591,534.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,373,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,591,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,333,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

