ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,216 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 41,238 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 9,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $54.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.12. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

