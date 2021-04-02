Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 2992681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.67. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on CONN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

In other news, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Conn’s by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Conn’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Conn’s by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $622.90 million, a P/E ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78.

About Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

