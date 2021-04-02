Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives $36.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.38.
CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.
NYSE CAG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,437,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,053. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAG. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 511.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 22,337 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 49,870 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 13,308 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.