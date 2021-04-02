Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives $36.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.38.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.

NYSE CAG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,437,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,053. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAG. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 511.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 22,337 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 49,870 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 48,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 13,308 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

