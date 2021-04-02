Compound (COMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.31 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, Compound has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and $201.79 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can currently be bought for $457.26 or 0.00765654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000039 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 391.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,044,108 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

