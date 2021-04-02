Compass Point Begins Coverage on Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT)

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of BFT stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.74. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $19.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFT. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial technology, or information and business services. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

