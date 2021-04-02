Comparing GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) and Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR)

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) and Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

GBT Technologies has a beta of 3.63, meaning that its share price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightbridge has a beta of 3.33, meaning that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

3.3% of Lightbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.0% of GBT Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Lightbridge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GBT Technologies and Lightbridge’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GBT Technologies $19.28 million 0.37 -$186.51 million N/A N/A Lightbridge N/A N/A -$10.59 million N/A N/A

Lightbridge has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GBT Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GBT Technologies and Lightbridge, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares GBT Technologies and Lightbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBT Technologies -232.61% N/A -1,171.16% Lightbridge N/A -49.93% -47.63%

GBT Technologies Company Profile

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, and asset-tracking IoT and wireless mesh networks. In addition, the company sells phones and phone card products, including PINS and SIM cards for cell minutes, as well as gift and prepaid long distance cards. Further, it offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for domestic and international carriers; cellular activation services, such as activation of SIM cards with wireless carriers; and check processing, verification, and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nuclear fuel technology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation was founded in 1992 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

