CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,264 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in CommScope were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CommScope by 16.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in CommScope by 380.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 68,599 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 8.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 22.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 13.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $5,269,320.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $15.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on COMM. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

