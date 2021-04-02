Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) COO Sells $1,199,430.72 in Stock

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CMC stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

CMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

