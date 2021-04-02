Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock Position Raised by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Comerica were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 48.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 55,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $73.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

