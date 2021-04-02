Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will report sales of $146.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.80 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $143.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $579.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $573.50 million to $586.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $584.40 million, with estimates ranging from $572.10 million to $596.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $154.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.59 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COLB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

COLB stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

