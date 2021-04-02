Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) PT Lowered to $16.00 at HC Wainwright

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CODX opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of -3.30. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Co-Diagnostics news, Director Eugene Durenard sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $105,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 38,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $418,506.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

