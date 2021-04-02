CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the February 28th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CM Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Shares of CMLF traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,053,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,176. CM Life Sciences has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $27.18.

CM Life Sciences, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

