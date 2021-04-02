Cloudbric (CLB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.15 Million

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded up 99.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $42.93 million and $3.15 million worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cloudbric coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0705 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cloudbric has traded 239.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00052412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,036.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.09 or 0.00664306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00069764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00028263 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric (CLB) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 608,854,261 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

