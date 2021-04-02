Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the February 28th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,193.0 days.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS CBGPF remained flat at $$23.10 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $23.10.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

