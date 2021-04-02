Clever DeFi (CLVA) Price Up 47.1% Over Last Week

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded up 47.1% against the US dollar. One Clever DeFi coin can now be bought for $8.22 or 0.00013712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Clever DeFi has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $298,189.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Clever DeFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00064753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.49 or 0.00331121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.25 or 0.00751116 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00089485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00048907 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00030473 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 601,634 coins and its circulating supply is 600,204 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clever DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clever DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.