Clearway Energy, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Clearway Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Clearway Energy’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CWEN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.96. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.324 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently -1,300.00%.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at $659,126. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 121.1% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

