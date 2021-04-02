ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of ClearOne stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.94. ClearOne has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ClearOne by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ClearOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ClearOne by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

