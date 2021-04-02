ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CTR traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,231. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,083,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 29,124 shares in the last quarter.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.