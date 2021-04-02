Clear Street Markets LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,900 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 44,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $39.49. 65,586,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,144,652. The stock has a market cap of $340.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average of $30.02. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.