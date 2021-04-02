Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 280.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $719,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,703,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,814,000 after purchasing an additional 310,890 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,783,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,073. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 219.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day moving average is $36.49.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLW. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $1,742,525.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,697. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

