Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New $619,000 Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,442,000 after buying an additional 169,122 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,283,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,050,000 after buying an additional 351,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,123,000 after purchasing an additional 121,840 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,644,000 after purchasing an additional 993,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,640,000 after purchasing an additional 293,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.87. 1,985,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,899. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.