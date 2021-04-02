Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New $454,000 Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $864,584,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after buying an additional 1,704,250 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 527,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,747,000 after buying an additional 369,299 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,227,000 after buying an additional 359,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,695,000 after buying an additional 312,258 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LHX traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.62. 996,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,855. The stock has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.68. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $209.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.07.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

