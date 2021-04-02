Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $4.44 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,401,651,000 after acquiring an additional 454,108 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,752,404,000 after purchasing an additional 388,550 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.53. 5,720,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,292,609. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.94 and its 200-day moving average is $134.51. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.16 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

