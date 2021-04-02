Clear Street Markets LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 170.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,003 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.30. 21,319,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,087,145. The stock has a market cap of $202.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

