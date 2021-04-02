Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Clarivate in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clarivate’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $27.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $33.55.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

