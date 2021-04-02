Citigroup Increases Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $73.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $35.89 and a 12-month high of $65.40.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 777.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 272,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 241,550 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

