Citigroup Increases CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target to $25.00

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.44% from the company’s previous close.

CNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $241,876.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,948 shares of company stock worth $1,856,965. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,040,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,583,000 after purchasing an additional 94,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 32,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,324,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,613,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 691,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,113,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

