Citigroup Inc. Takes $156,000 Position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth $140,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PTVE shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

PTVE stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 7.54. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Research analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

