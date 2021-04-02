Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,685,291 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 99.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,685,291 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 10,255.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ProPetro by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,746,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,197,000 after acquiring an additional 754,132 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,353,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,151,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,450,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PUMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.32.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $11.13 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 3.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

