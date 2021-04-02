Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to Issue $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%.

Citigroup has increased its dividend payment by 112.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Citigroup stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $152.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

