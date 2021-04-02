Citigroup Inc. Invests $175,000 in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Big 5 Sporting Goods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,892,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $16.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $361.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.57. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $17.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $290.58 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 146.34%.

In other news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 38,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $546,934.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,755.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Emerson sold 18,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,658 shares of company stock worth $2,519,479 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

