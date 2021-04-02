Citigroup Inc. Has $172,000 Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 608.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $100.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.42. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.84. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

