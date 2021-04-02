Citigroup Inc. Buys 3,130 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 138.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Saul Centers by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,923,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,934,000 after acquiring an additional 77,373 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Saul Centers by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,382,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,784,000 after acquiring an additional 45,396 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Saul Centers by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 39,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Saul Centers by 111.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 29,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFS opened at $41.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $964.59 million, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $31.76. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $42.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BFS shares. B. Riley upgraded Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Saul Centers Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

