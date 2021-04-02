Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 133.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The York Water were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of The York Water during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The York Water by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The York Water by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of The York Water by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The York Water by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of The York Water stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $638.91 million, a PE ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.14. The York Water Company has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.43.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. The York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.1874 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

