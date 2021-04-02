Citigroup Inc. Acquires New Stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $803,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,813,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,624,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,605,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUNG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.50. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

