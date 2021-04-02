Citigroup Begins Coverage on Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LUNG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Pulmonx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pulmonx currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $48.00 on Thursday. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.50.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at $452,000.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

