Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Director Sells $720,772.10 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.58. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

